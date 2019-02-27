SALT LAKE CITY — When Derryl Yeager retired from his dance career in the '90s, establishing and running an internationally successful Utah-based dance company seemed like an unlikely future.

“It was a journey, like anything. We started off with four performances of ‘Thriller’ at Kingsbury Hall,” Yaeger, the founder and artistic director of Odyssey Dance Theatre, recalled in a recent phone interview. “They called me in a week before we opened, like, ‘You only sold 50 tickets — maybe we should cancel.’ But I knew we had something special based on our rehearsal. So finally I thought, ‘Let’s just go down in flames. Word of mouth will pick up.’ … Within three years, we were selling out.”

Twenty-five years after Odyssey Dance Theatre’s first performance of “Thriller” — now a statewide hit with over 40 performances each year — Odyssey Dance Theatre will open its spring season with three different shows, which make up the group's popular “Shut Up & Dance” series. The trio of performances — “Romeo and Juliet,” “Chicago Nights” and “Reflections,” a collection of the company’s best pieces over the past 25 years — will run Feb. 27-March 9 at Kingsbury Hall.

Provided by Odyssey Dance Odyssey Dance Theatre performs "Chicago Nights."

“I think all three shows are something outstanding — last year, 'Chicago Nights,' people just loved it. I had people tell me it was one of the best shows we’d put together. It’s a mashup between (the storylines of) Al Capone and Roxy Hart from 'Chicago,'" Yaeger said. "… Another show we’re bringing back is 'Romeo and Juliet' that’s basically a modernized hip-hop, Latin ballroom version that uses all contemporary music. … And we have a third show we’re doing called ‘Reflections' where we go back and do some of the best pieces we’ve done over the past 25 years, … pieces that I felt were artistic achievements in our history.”

Attendees of Odyssey Dance Theatre’s “Reflections” throwback can expect to see the usual “extreme variety” of dance that sets Odyssey apart from other Utah dance companies, including jazz, ballet, hip-hop, tap, contemporary dance and more.

“It’s really cool to see how dance has evolved over the past 25 years,” said Darby Standing, a 22-year-old dancer who has performed with Odyssey Dance for five seasons, about the "Reflections" concert.

“The moves are so different than what we do today," she said. "The technique is still the same, but it’s interesting to see the intention behind the moves and the way that you do the moves change. And it’s hard. It’s hard to go back that far and reproduce what I did when I was younger, or do a piece choreographed before I was born.”

Standing, whose history with the company dates back to a childhood spent watching Odyssey from the audience, explained that the company has done more for her than provide performance opportunities.

“I started when I was 18, so I was obviously very young,” Standing said. “I was the youngest member of the company the season that I started. The people I’d been inspired by, I was now on the same level as them.

Provided by Odyssey Dance Odyssey Dance Theatre performs "Reflections."

“I feel like they really pushed me to be more of an artist, rather than a perfectionist and a technician," she added. "Because I’d grown up in a place where I wanted to be perfect all the time in my dancing, and in theater you have to get past that part — stop looking at yourself in the mirror and stop trying to be perfect. They really helped me delve into myself and be more of an actor in my dancing and really turn myself into an artist.”

Beyond variety and originality, Yeager said, the theatrical element and storyline incorporated into all of Odyssey’s performances are what make the company stand out.

“There’s always some kind of theatrical underpinning to everything we do,” Yeager explained. “It’s not just pretty dancing — there’s always something there to be drawn from it. Some sort of story, or some sort of theme, something that makes you participate as an audience member, and that’s what sets us apart.”

Standing, who will play the lead in Odyssey’s modernized “Romeo and Juliet” — involving a “West Side Story” type battle between the “Caputans” and the “Montacrews” — is only one of the many dancers that has profited from Yeager’s bold decision to create Odyssey Dance.

“Utah is such an amazing factory of talent,” Yeager said. “We have auditions every May here in Utah, but we also go to New York City, Chicago and Los Angeles. And what amazes me about that is, we’ll probably pick up two or three people at each of those locations. But we come back here and we see Utah dancers — they’re the best in the class.

Provided by Odyssey Dance Oddyssey Dance Theatre performs "Chicago Nights."

“I think a lot of it comes from the fact that the parents and families are so supportive of their kids — are willing to drive them to lessons every day, work them hard and support them. … It takes 8-10 years to create a dancer. It’s not an overnight thing,” Yeager explained. “There’s a lot of hard work and a lot of sacrifice that goes into it.

The "Reflections" performance on March 5 will also be attended by Odyssey alumni. In other words, Odyssey’s former dancers will get to see their original pieces recreated onstage.

“It’s a big honor to pay a tribute to people who were in the company before me because they were my inspirations growing up,” Standing said. “I wanted to be these girls and it was so fun for me to turn around and do these pieces I was watching as a kid and wanted to be in. … I’m extremely excited to perform these pieces for the people who have inspired me.”

If you go...

What: Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Shut Up & Dance"

When: Feb. 27-March 9, times vary

Where: Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidents Circle

How much: $25.50-$45.50

Web: odysseydance.com/shutupanddance

Note: 20 percent discount available for those who purchase all three shows through Kingsbury Hall Box Office.