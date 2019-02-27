The bill HB98, which allocates money for railroad companies to refurbish their freight switchers so they emit less pollution, is critical to Utahns for three specific reasons.

First, Utah air quality is already atrocious due to the winter inversions and the high levels of air pollution. Second, pollutants in any junction are harmful to the citizens in the area and the overall economic growth of the city. Third, and most important, updating the freight switchers is supported by the cost-benefit reasoning of a utilitarian ideology.

Utah is constantly teetering on the lines of acceptable air quality standards given by NAAQS. The unchangeable topography of Utah’s mountains surrounding valley cities creates a warm air layer that concentrates pollutants. Harvard studies show that Utah air quality is killing its citizens and possibly deterring others from moving here. Any pollutant reduction is critical to maintain Utah’s high standard of living. Specifically, changing the freight switches will reduce air pollutants.

The value of human longevity and our state’s continued economic success are worth the price. The cost-benefits analysis shows that the cost required to upgrade these switchers to reduce overall pollution levels is far less than that caused by a decreased standard of living and economic strain caused by businesses relocating.

Though this change will not be the silver bullet to solving our pollution problem, it will be the continued collective action of the people in supporting such bills that will ultimately restore Utah to the clean, stark air it used to know.

Kaeli Mueller and Madison Huie

Provo