A hate crimes bill, SB103, is wending its way through the Utah Legislature this year — one based on model legislation proposed by the Anti-Defamation League. Lawmakers should pass it.

The group speaks with authority on this issue. Jews worldwide know all too well what it means to be targets of crime because of religion or ethnicity. Such crimes go well beyond their face value. For instance — vandalism is, by itself, a disturbing crime punishable by law; but vandalism meant as a threat or intimidation against an entire class of people is far more serious, and its punishment must reflect that. Such crimes are attacks on the public’s welfare, as well as basic human rights.

This year’s bill, sponsored by Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, would replace a 2006 version prosecutors say is unenforceable. It would list 17 types of personal attributes that, if demonstrably used as a reason for committing a criminal offense, would result in enhanced penalties. These attributes include race, religion, sexual orientation, service in the armed forces and ancestry, among other things.

Current law enhances only misdemeanor offenses, without defining any personal attributes. This year’s bill would apply to felonies, as well.

It’s time Utah had such a law.

Opponents tend to raise worries that a hate-crimes law would target people for their thoughts, that it might curb their constitutional right to free speech, or that it would create specially protected classes of people. In truth, it would do none of these. Because of the widespread existence of such laws in other states, it is clear that the objections are baseless.

People would be convicted of hate crimes only when their intent to attack an entire class of people could be proven in a court of law. SB103 specifically reiterates the constitutional right to speak as one may please, regardless how offensive. Only actual crimes would be punished. Virtually anyone could be a target of such crime, even if targeted by mistake.

Perhaps the ADL’s website explains the need for such a law best:

“These crimes merit a priority response because of their special impact on the victim and the victim's community,” it says. “Failure to address this unique type of crime could cause an isolated incident to explode into widespread community tension.

“The damage done by hate crimes cannot be measured solely in terms of physical injury or dollars and cents. Hate crimes may effectively intimidate other members of the victim's community, leaving them feeling isolated, vulnerable, and unprotected by the law. By making members of minority communities fearful, angry, and suspicious of other groups — and of the power structure that is supposed to protect them — these incidents can damage the fabric of our society and fragment communities.”

In 2016, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (which owns this newspaper) opposed passage of a hate-crimes bill, but a church spokesman recently clarified that this was only because it did not want to risk upsetting the delicate compromise of a new 2015 law that protects both religious liberty and LGBT rights to employment and housing.

He said the church had no objections to a hate-crimes bill this year, while also declining to comment on any specifics of the bill.

We hope this clarification leads to passage of a strongly worded, carefully crafted law that imposes appropriate punishments on such heinous crimes.