OGDEN — Underdog Woods Cross knew it couldn’t let Olympus get into an early rhythm — specifically the state’s leading scorer Jeremy DowDell — if it hoped to knock off the tourney favorites in the 5A first round on Tuesday.

Woods Cross committed to playing physical defense on DowDell all game, a largely successful approach as DowDell was held to a season-low 18 points.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, they still lost by 20.

Led by another dominant outing from star point guard Rylan Jones and tremendous contributions from his unheralded teammates, Olympus was in control almost the entire game as it rolled to the 77-57 victory over Woods Cross at Weber State.

“The games get more physical as the season goes on, and when you come to the tournament it’s a war, it’s a battle and you’ve just gotta to be the toughest team. The toughest team usually wins and we were the tougher team today,” said Jones, who stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

As a team, Olympus shot 51 percent while holding Woods Cross to 29 percent to advance to Thursday’s 5A quarterfinals against Timpanogos at 5:50 p.m.

For Jones, his big day started with a banked 3-pointer, which he joked “is always a good way to start a tournament game.”

DowDell couldn’t find the same rhythm early as he missed his first 3-pointers and only had seven points at the half, but several others picked up the scoring slack. Jack Hollberg attacked the basket for two early buckets, while Jackson Frank came off the bench and sank a pair of timely 3-pointers in the first half.

“For us to win it this year we need our guys to step up and they did today,” said Jones.

Those contributions helped Olympus open up a 15-point lead midway through the second quarter, but Woods Cross clawed its way back into the game by halftime with an 11-2 run.

Olympus missed several layups during the stretch as the lead whittled to 35-29 by halftime.

“We just had to get back to what we do, get tougher, handle things coming out of the gates in the second half and we did a nice job of that,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes.

Jones and Noah Bennee came out with an aggressive mentality in the third quarter as Olympus re-established its double-digit lead midway through the quarter.

With his team leading 53-41, DowDell opened the fourth quarter with his third 3-pointer of the game, tying the state record for 3-pointers made in a season with 113.

Olympus officially put the game out of reach with a 13-0 run in the fourth that stretched the lead to 26. Bennee had six points during the decisive stretch, finishing with 14 points.

“It was a good team win for us, and I thought Noah was terrific for us guarding a big guy and rebounding and getting a few easy ones for us,” said Barnes. “He’s a warrior, he just battles hard. He’s physical, he’s tough, tremendous athlete and comes in and does the dirty work.”