SALT LAKE CITY — A new bill taxing services to broaden a key part of the state's revenue base will lower the state sales tax rate to 3.1 percent as well as reduce income taxes.

Details of a GOP leadership-backed bill sponsored by Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber City, were released Tuesday, after House Republicans heard a presentation during a closed-door caucus.

Quinn said the bill is currently revenue neutral, reducing tax rates by the same amount of additional revenue expected. But he said he expects further cuts, likely in the state income tax rate.

Real estate, health care and tuition are the only services left largely untouched by the tax reform plan, which will tax everything from haircuts to legal and other professional services.

The "Tax Equalization and Reduction Act" is not expected to be made public until Wednesday or Thursday, but is touted to save a typical Utah taxpayer married with one child and making $65,325 a year a total of $634 in taxes.

That analysis also stated that the additional revenue brought in by expanding the state's shrinking sales tax base would be mostly paid by businesses, with about a quarter coming from consumers.

Besides lowering the current 4.7 percent state sales tax rate to 3.1 percent gradually over a year ending July 2021, the bill will also drop the state income tax rate from 4.95 percent to 4.75 percent.

Other, targeted income tax cuts include making up for the loss of personal exemptions in federal income taxes for Utahns with up to $70,000 in earnings, increasing the threshold for taxing Social Security and creating an earned income credit to help ease poverty.

There will be a 1 percent tax on health insurance premiums, and cosmetic surgery would be taxed, as well as 0.075 percent transfer tax on all real estate transactions except refinancing. Some lessons would also be taxed.

Once introduced, a hearing is expected to be scheduled quickly for the bill, since the 45-day legislative session ends in mid-March.