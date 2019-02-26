SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's lone Democrat in Congress is the state's only representative to say he will support a bill to overturn President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration to address what he has called a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

A spokeswoman for Rep. Ben McAdams confirmed in an email Tuesday he will vote for the resolution.

The bill was introduced Friday and Trump said he would use his first-ever veto if it passes through both chambers. It's expected the measure will pass easily in the Democrat-controlled House, and it would then up to the Republican-controlled Senate to revoke the executive order.

Silas Walker, Deseret News FILE - Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, attends the Salt Lake County Democratic Party's Central Committee's election to choose his successor as county mayor at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019.

The Associated Press reported that Trump's emergency declaration gives him access to about $3.6 billion in funding for military construction projects that he could divert to building a barrier at the border.

Rep. Chris Stewart said Tuesday morning on CNN that he will vote against the measure.

"The language of this bill is so tightly construed, it said that the president doesn't have this authority and it says that there isn't an emergency on the border," he said on the show. "I disagree with those two things. He does have the authority. There clearly is an emergency. I just wish the president didn't have this authority."

Stewart said he disagrees with the principle of what Trump is doing but can't support the resolution because he disagrees with the wording.

In a news release sent Feb. 14, Stewart said he was against the national emergency declaration.

Ravell Call, Deseret News FILE - Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is interviewed during the Utah Republican election night party at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

“I think President Trump is making a mistake by declaring a national emergency in order to increase border funding," Stewart said in the release. "Whether the President has the authority or not, it sets a dangerous precedent and places America on a path that we will regret.

Stewart noted in the release he doesn't want this precedent to encourage a future Democratic president to declare national emergencies over partisan issues.

"It deeply worries me that a future Democratic president may consider gun violence or climate change a ‘national emergency’ and what actions they may then take," he continued. "While I agree we must secure our borders and provide increased security, we must limit the power of the executive to make such declarations.”

Rep. John Curtis also said Tuesday on KSL Newsradio he didn't agree with the language of the bill and that he will vote against it.

“Yes I'm tempted to vote for it because it symbolically does what I want it to do but it does nothing to really solve the problem — we still have this executive overreach,” he said in the interview. “I was really disappointed when I read the text of the resolution.”

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News FILE - Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, talks with attendees during an election night event in Provo on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

He said the heart of the problem is executive overreach and the bill focuses on the wrong aspects of the issue.

“The Democrats have made this about the wall," he said. “The problem is we spend too much time here doing things that are symbolic which is why we’re having this problem.”

Rep. Rob Bishop had not indicated Tuesday afternoon which way he would vote.

Trump spoke out on Twitter Monday reinforcing his position on the border wall.

"I hope our great Republican Senators don't get led down the path of weak and ineffective Border Security," Trump wrote. "Without strong Borders, we don't have a Country — and the voters are on board with us. Be strong and smart, don't fall into the Democrats 'trap' of Open Borders and Crime!"