SALT LAKE CITY — "The Masked Singer" will host its finale episode on Wednesday night, and we've got all the details you need to watch it.

Channel: The show airs on Fox.

Time: "The Masked Singer" will air on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. CT, which is an hour earlier than the traditional time for the show.

Utah: For Utah, the show will air at 7 p.m. MT on Fox (KSTU). It runs an hour behind its live run, so be wary of spoilers on Twitter.

Episode title: Wednesday night's episode will be a two-part finale, including "Road to the Finals" and "Season Finale: The Final Mask is Lifted."

Biggest clues: TVLine has a rundown of the show's biggest clues from throughout the season to help you catch up ahead of Wednesday's finale.

Trailer: The show promises an "emotional" finale.