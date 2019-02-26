SALT LAKE CITY — Mark Hamill recently shared his favorite scene from the “The Last Jedi” on Twitter, and it involves a tender moment with his late co-star Carrie Fisher.

What happened: Twitter user @sleemo_ posted a drawing by Karen Hallion that shows the moment Luke Skywalker says farewell to General Leia Organa after their brief reunion in “The Last Jedi.”

Mark Hamill responded to the tweet with praise for the artist and a personal note about the scene.

Thanks @Khallion for this beautiful interpretation of my favorite moment in the film! — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 25, 2019

Hamill's relationship with Fisher: Hamill has frequently commented about how much Fisher meant to him and how affected he has been since her death, making the scene especially meaningful to some fans.

On her Twitter account, Hallion said, “As a long time Star Wars fan, seeing these two together again was just incredible. And, after Carrie died, I felt [email protected] was saying goodbye to her for all of us here, although she will not ever really be gone.”

Though the scene is Hamill’s favorite from “The Last Jedi,” he has previously stated how difficult it is for him to rewatch it.

Hamill told Entertainment Tonight, “I can’t watch that scene. It takes me out of the movie completely. I’ll get over it, but she’ll be forever missed and she’s irreplaceable.”

Fisher's death: Fisher passed away shortly after wrapping production on “The Last Jedi.” Lucasfilm has since confirmed that fans of the series will see unseen footage of Fisher that will bring Leia Organa’s journey to a close in “Star Wars: Episode IX," according to ComicBook.com.

“Star Wars: Episode IX” is scheduled for release on Dec. 20.