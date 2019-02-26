SALT LAKE CITY — Two people shopping for a dress face felony charges, including making a terroristic threat, after allegedly becoming upset when they were told they'd have to make an appointment.

Ivy C. Allen Grant, 22, and Ashley Eden Ayers, 31, both of West Jordan, were charged Tuesday in 3rd District Court with aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. Grant was also charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 18, Grant and Ayers, along with their mother, went into LatterDayBride, 360 W. 300 South, to find a dress for their mother. The business specializes in modest dresses for weddings, proms, missions and everyday use.

But the group was told they would not be able to buy a dress without first making an appointment, according to charging documents.

The mother became upset and shoved the employee who gave them the news, the charges state.

The group was told to leave the store immediately. But on the way out, "Grant said he was going to come back to the store and 'blow it up,'" according to the charges.

Ayers accidentally left her purse in the store. When employees called police, an officer took a report from them and took possession of the purse, the charges state. About an hour later, Grant and Ayers returned to the store looking for the purse.

Ayers demanded that the employee "give me my bag" and then punched the employee "in both eyes, grabbed (her) by the hair and smashed her face onto the counter, then Ayers kicked and stomped on (the employee's) chest," the charges state.

The employee was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

After the attack, Ayers and Grant called police to arrange a meeting to pick up the purse. When they arrived, they were taken into custody, according to charging documents.