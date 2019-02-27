SALT LAKE CITY — With just 23 games left in the regular season, the Jazz host the Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, in a game with playoff ramifications.

The outcome could decide who gets a No. 6 seed in the postseason and who finishes eighth.

A regular Battle of Hastings.

In the Bay Area, this sort of hyperbole might seem quaint. But here in Utah, it’s as suspenseful as a Coben novel. This is where the story gets interesting, though. The Jazz have converted what was becoming a predictable, fair-to-middling franchise into a postseason wild card. They have shown the ability to beat any team in the league — including defending champion Golden State — but they’ve also shone in tangential ways.

For instance, they’re the most unifying commodity in the state ... not counting ice cream. Also, they’re rocking and rolling in their television ratings. The franchise has bounced back after a couple of periods where things could have gone south, following the departures of John Stockton, Karl Malone and later Jerry Sloan. The current team has captured its fan base like none since their glory years.

Deseret News Deron Williams (left) (Jazz) scores over Yao Ming (Houston) at the EnergySolutions Arena In Salt Lake City, Utah. Wednesday, March 4, 2009. Michael Brandy, Deseret News

It’s not like the Jazz were ever unpopular. The Carlos Boozer-Deron Williams team of 2007 was a No. 4 playoff seed and reached the conference finals. Regular-season attendance was 98.3 percent capacity, according to ESPN league stats. The next year attendance was 100 percent and the Jazz reached the conference semifinals.

In 2009, again with sellout crowds, the Jazz were seeded No. 8 but lost in the first round. The following year they were a No. 5 seed and reached the second round, playing to 97.3 percent capacity.

The 2012 Jazz got swept in the first round of the playoffs, but were at 97 percent capacity anyway. In 2017 they were a fifth seed after drawing fans at a 98.8 percent clip. Last year the numbers fell to 90 percent, following the departure of Gordon Hayward. Those figures, though, are likely just a technical glitch, because the Vivint Arena renovations reduced the number of seats from 19,911 to 18,306. ESPN’s figures say this year’s team is drawing at 91.9 percent capacity — just 21st in the league — but a Jazz spokesman says the team has sold out every game this year.

Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward (20) pushes the ball ahead of Brooklyn Nets forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (24) as the Jazz and the Nets play at Vivint Smart Home arena in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 3, 2017.

Whatever the numbers, it’s hard to deny this Jazz team has the attention — and devotion — of its fan base. Throughout the Boozer-Williams and even Gordon Hayward periods, fans didn’t seem to feel the same emotional attachment. That’s partly because star players didn’t connect as well. Williams was prickly and Boozer impassive. Hayward professed to love Utah but never seemed like he wanted to stay.

Andrei Kirilenko let circumstances mess with his head, which in turn messed with the fan base.

The prevailing thought for several years was that the Jazz had peaked, or never really risen from their 1990s dominance. When they missed the 2016 playoffs by one game, people mostly shrugged. But this year the sixth-place Jazz are captivating their audience. The closeness of the Western Conference race surely plays into the interest level. At any given time, the Jazz are a couple of games out of fourth or fifth place, and a couple of games away from missing the postseason.

One measurement of popularity, beyond attendance, is television viewership. At the All-Star break, according to Sports Business Journal, the Jazz were tied for second in average rating, behind only Golden State. The team’s 58 percent increase from a year ago trails only the rises in Denver and Dallas.

Steve Griffin Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) swings on the rim after throwing down a monster dunk during the Jazz versus spurs NBA game at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

The Miller family and its companies know marketing. They’ve been doing this since the late Larry H. Miller sold his first Toyota in the 1970s. The sales pitch is that NBA basketball is a must-see event. Meanwhile, the team drafted wisely. Now it has a lineup that people want to embrace, led by smoldering Rudy Gobert and eager-to-please Donovan Mitchell.

Jazz fans have Spida and the Stifle Tower to love.

Two good nicknames go a long way toward likability.

The Jazz remodeled Vivint Arena in 2017 and made it theater-comfortable. Then they upgraded their food choices. For example, they’ve added a wildly popular Chip food station.

Never underestimate the appeal of a sinfully sweet chocolate chip cookie.

The draw of the Jazz is apparently just as hard to resist.