SALT LAKE CITY — “Fortnite’ released its third season 8 teaser image on Tuesday, and it hints at some fiery things to come.

The new image shows what appears to be a fire dragon in the background. The image included a poem from “Fortnite,” which read: Awaken beasts/ Of fire and ash/Battle it out/And loot the stash.”

See the photo below:

Awaken beasts

Of fire and ash

Battle it out

And loot the stash.

2 days to Season 8. pic.twitter.com/rdMrhYbZ1S — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 26, 2019

Season eight will launch Thursday.

A “season” in “Fortnite” lasts about 90 to 100 days. Each season has a different theme or focus. Most reward items and character skins that players unlock throughout the season tend to align with the theme.

Season eight: “Fortnite” previously released two more teaser images, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. One of them shows a pirate hook and the second shows a snake. All four photos, which appear to be surrounded by fire, fall in line with a recent unlockable character called the Prisoner, who has veins of fire and has been appearing in different scenes around the map, according to Forbes.

Rumors: There are some rumors that “Fortnite” will focus on pirates and fire for season 8, according to IGN. There have been some ongoing earthquakes in the game, too, according to The Verge, which indicates to some readers that the entire island will split off into multiple islands.