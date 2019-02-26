SALT LAKE CITY— Weber State Univesity will finish off its Engaged Learning Series with a lecture from everyone's favorite science guy: Bill Nye.

Nye will present a moderated discussion on why facts matter on April 3 in the Val A. Browning Center’s Austad Auditorium. Any members of the campus community with questions can submit them on twitter using #BillNyeWSU.

According to his website, Nye is a scientist, engineer, comedian, best-selling author and inventor. His mission is "to help foster a scientifically literate society, to help people everywhere understand and appreciate the science that makes our world work."

Eddy Chen, Netflix Bill Nye will be speaking at Weber State April 3.

He is best known for his nifty bow ties and "Bill Nye the Science Guy," an educational and comedic show where he taught a different scientific concept each episode. The show, which Disney produced, ran on PBS from 1994-1999. More recently he's hosted an original Netflix show, "Bill Nye Saves the World."

The Engaged Learning Series is series of events that have run from September 2018 through April 2019 and are designed to engage students, faculty and community in discussions around a specific issue of importance. This year's series centers on the theme "A Matter of Fact?" with the goal of exploring fact, opinion, truth and why they matter.

Tickets are limited and go on sale to the community Wednesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. for $10 at Weberstatetickets.com. Two free tickets are available to any Weber State students with a valid student ID as long as tickets are available.