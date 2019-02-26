SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House of Representatives passed on Tuesday a bill that adds college professors and teaching assistants at public and private colleges and universities to state law as adults in a position of special trust.

The goal of HB287 is a step to protect younger college students from "predatory professors," according to the bill's sponsor, Rep. Ken Ivory, R-West Jordan. The bill passed on a vote of 67-6 and moves to the Senate for further consideration.

A growing number of students who are minors are graduating early and moving on to college, Ivory said.

Citing a 2014 Government Accountability Report, Ivory said 1 in 10 college students experience sexual misconduct by adults.

While Utah law includes K-12 educators, counselors and coaches among others who occupy a position of special trust with minors, it does not include college professors, instructors and teaching assistants who also interact with college students under age 18.

HB287 would add college-level educators to state law defining adults in a position of special trust as an aggravating factor in cases of sexual abuse of a child. Aggravating factors can lead to enhanced criminal penalties.

Rep. Karen Kwan, D-Murray, who teaches at Salt Lake Community College, questioned the need for HB287 noting there are already policies on college campuses "that are strictly enforced."

Ivory said there are a number instances in recent history of Utah college professors sexually assaulting or abusing students, citing cases of music professors at Utah State University as examples. However, the victims were "not necessarily minors," he said.