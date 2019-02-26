SALT LAKE CITY — A bill that would shorten Utah's window for legal abortions to 18 weeks is one step closer to becoming law after it cleared a major legislative hurdle Tuesday.

The Utah House of Representatives voted 57-15 to pass HB136. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News FILE - Rep. Cheryl Acton presents HB136 Abortion Amendments during a House Judiciary Committee meeting in the House building on Capitol Hill in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

The bill's sponsor, Rep. Cheryl Acton, R-West Jordan, urged lawmakers to vote in favor of HB136, saying if they do, they're be voting for "the least among us" and the "voiceless, the nameless and the most oppressed."

Currently, Utah allows abortions up to 22 weeks gestation, but many Utah doctors draw the line at 21 weeks to avoid risk of violating the law.

Support from the bill came despite the likelihood it will be challenged in court. To Acton, the estimated $1 million to $3 million in legal costs would be worth the fight.

"How much does an abortion cost?" Acton said on the House floor. "One human life."

Silas Walker, Deseret News FILE - Utah state representative Angela Romero speaks during a tribute event for murdered and missing indigenous women in Utah at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 4, 2019.

The bill passed out of the House mostly along party lines, despite Democrats' attempts to argue for women's right to decide whether to have an abortion.

"Just because we vote no for this bill doesn't mean we don't respect life," argued Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.

This story will be updated.