SALT LAKE CITY — The second trailer for “Detective Pikachu” just dropped, and it showcases a Pokemon-packed lineup of heroes and villains.

The trailer: Warner Brothers released the trailer Tuesday after teasing for months that Pokemon fans would be seeing a slew of familiar Pokemon in the film, including one of the series’ most infamous villains.

In addition to an amnesia-struck Pikachu, the new trailer gives us a glimpse at Charizard, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Snorlax, Flareon, Ludicolo and perhaps the most significant addition, Mewtwo.

It had been rumored recently that Mewtwo would be the show’s villain, and the trailer’s official confirmation of his role in the film lends some credibility to that.

A tweet posted on the “Detective Pikachu” account today shows a new poster for the film, which features various Pokemon across a city skyline, including Mewtwo on the far left.

Fan response: The Internet was swift to hop on the “Detective Pikachu” hype, pointing out interesting details in the trailer.

Mewtwo and all our favorite Pokémon shots from the new #DetectivePikachu trailer. pic.twitter.com/4HF5XHsuqU — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) February 26, 2019

me watching the DETECTIVE PIKACHU trailer pic.twitter.com/JPZcGywcCN — karen han (@karenyhan) February 26, 2019

Nice little detail in the Detective Pikachu trailer -- the sleeping Snorlax is blocking a crosswalk, which is EXACTLY something a Snorlax would do. pic.twitter.com/8vFIaPhJyr — Tristan Cooper (@TristanACooper) February 26, 2019

Me outside the theater opening day for Detective Pikachu pic.twitter.com/O0BAzIygjI — ＣＡＳＥＹ ＢＲＩＮＫＥ (@casey_brinke) February 26, 2019

Just saw the new detective Pikachu trailer rn pls tell me why the homie Ludicolo is such a mood pic.twitter.com/yQDRORnciS — 尺ㄚ卂几 (@_Vaskas) February 26, 2019

About the film: According to ComicBook.com, the film will focus on the disappearance of ace detective Harry Goodman and follow his 21-year-old son Tim and the Pokemon Pikachu as they join forces to untangle the mystery.

“Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world — they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe,” according to ComicBook.com.

“Detective Pokemon” will be released May 10.