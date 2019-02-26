SALT LAKE CITY — The second trailer for “Detective Pikachu” just dropped, and it showcases a Pokemon-packed lineup of heroes and villains.
The trailer: Warner Brothers released the trailer Tuesday after teasing for months that Pokemon fans would be seeing a slew of familiar Pokemon in the film, including one of the series’ most infamous villains.
- In addition to an amnesia-struck Pikachu, the new trailer gives us a glimpse at Charizard, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Snorlax, Flareon, Ludicolo and perhaps the most significant addition, Mewtwo.
- It had been rumored recently that Mewtwo would be the show’s villain, and the trailer’s official confirmation of his role in the film lends some credibility to that.
A tweet posted on the “Detective Pikachu” account today shows a new poster for the film, which features various Pokemon across a city skyline, including Mewtwo on the far left.
Fan response: The Internet was swift to hop on the “Detective Pikachu” hype, pointing out interesting details in the trailer.
About the film: According to ComicBook.com, the film will focus on the disappearance of ace detective Harry Goodman and follow his 21-year-old son Tim and the Pokemon Pikachu as they join forces to untangle the mystery.
- “Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City — a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world — they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe,” according to ComicBook.com.
“Detective Pokemon” will be released May 10.