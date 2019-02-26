CAPITOL REEF NATIONAL PARK — Four artists have been selected for the park’s 2019 Aritst-In-Residence program, which aims to share artistic expression of national parks with visitors.

The four are Imma Barrera, a Barcelona-born night sky photographer based in New Jersey; watercolorist Walt Davis, retired director of the Panhandle-Plains Museum in Texas; textile artist Virginia Catherall, curator of education at the Utah Museum of Fine Arts; and oil painter Lisa Gilley, who is based in Washington state. During each artist’s time in the park, they will be producing work and offering free programs to the public. Those programs, with location, date and time, will be posted on the park’s web and Facebook page.

The selected artists receive rent-free use of a furnished park house and a $500 contribution from the Entrada Institute to assist with travel and supply expenses.