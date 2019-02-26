OGDEN — Through three quarters on Tuesday, Corner Canyon coach Dan Lunt watched in frustration as his team mostly played one side of the court.

Offensively the Chargers were great in those first three quarters, but defensively Lunt didn’t like the focus which allowed underdog Wasatch to get into a rhythm.

“I thought we had chances early to put some space back and I thought we had defensive lapses that kind of gave Wasatch momentum, gave them strength,” said Lunt.

That all changed in the fourth quarter.

Corner Canyon got after it defensively in the fourth, breaking open a tie game with a big run to start the quarter en route to the 75-64 win in the 5A first round at Weber State.

“We started to guard some people, we started to get some deflections. In the first three quarters we didn’t get any hands on any balls, players were coming off screens and getting wide-open looks. We had three or four guys get on the floor in the fourth quarter and that’s something we didn’t do early and those things make all the difference,” said Lunt.

Corner Canyon opened the fourth quarter on a 14-4 run to put the game out of reach.

The run started with a 3-pointer from Gabe Toombs, but after that all the scoring came at the rim or the foul line.

Toombs scored seven of the Chargers' points early in the quarter, with John Mitchell attacking the basket for two more key buckets to the fuel the run.

“The key to the fourth quarter, we only hit one 3, everything else was going to the basket. We either scored at the basket or we got free throws, and that makes it pretty tough to guard when you do those kinds of things,” said Lunt.

Corner Canyon shot 83 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and finished the game shooting 56 percent, both of which helped it overcome getting outrebouned by Wasatch.

Hayden Welling led the way for Corner Canyon with 25 points and seven rebounds, with Toombs finishing with 20 points and Mitchell adding 15.

Will Harris led Wasatch with 21 points on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and 3-pointers are realistically what kept the Wasps in the game.

Despite Corner Canyon’s hot hand in the first quarter, building a 12-3 lead, Wasatch hit four 3-pointers in the opening quarter including a buzzer-beating 3-point runner by James Ballstaedt that cut Corner Canyon’s lead to 21-18.

Wasatch drained two more 3s in the second quarter, including another buzzer-beater by Britton Maxwell as his team only trailed 41-39 at the half.

The Wasps carried the momentum into the third quarter, opening on a 13-4 run for the 52-45 lead with 3:40 left in the quarter. Lance Gehring, Quincy White and Harris all hit 3-pointers during the spurt.

Corner Canyon’s defense took over from there, disrupting Wasatch’s offensive rhythm which led to a 7-0 run to close the quarter. On Wasatch’s last eight possessions of the quarter it missed five shots and turned it over three times.

In the fourth Wasatch scored just once in its first seven possessions, and during that stretch Corner Canyon seized momentum to punch its ticket into Thursday’s quarterfinal at 7:30 p.m.