SALT LAKE CITY — One hundred years ago today the Grand Canyon National Park was founded, and 90 years ago today the Grand Teton National Park was established.

In recognition of these national parks, here's a collection of best practices for getting reservations at these, and other, national parks.

Grand Canyon National Park

Cost:

Vehicle permits are $35 and include one vehicle and its passengers. For additional prices on large groups, single passes and commercial visit the National Park Service website.

Entrance fees are waived for four more days in 2019: April 20, Aug. 25, Sept. 28 and Nov. 11.

Details:

According to the National Park Service, an advanced reservation isn't needed to enter the Grand Canyon National Park. Entrance fees can be paid at any of the three entrance locations (North Rim, South Rim or Desert View entrances) or at select locations in surrounding communities.

The North Rim and South Rim are open seven days a week, excluding North Rim's winter closure.

Rick Hossman, Associated Press This Feb. 22, 2005 file photo shows the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, background, as tourists hike along the South Rim in Grand Canyon, Arizona. Lower snowfall in recent years at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim is prompting tourism officials to expand the visiting season for tourists.

Camping permits are required for staying overnight in Tuweep Campground or on the North Rim during the winter months (Nov. 1 to May 14); outside of Mather Campground, North Rim Campground and Desert View Campground; or outside Mather Campground or the North Rim Campground during the summer months (May 15 to Oct. 31) if camping overnight with private stock, according to the National Park Service. River trip visitors need camping permits if camping off river or packrafting.

No permits are necessary for day hikes or day stock rides. Visitors can go permitless while camping at Mather Campground and Desert View Campground, at North Rim Campground — with or without private stock — during the summer months (May 15 to Oct. 31) or while staying at Phantom Ranch (although reservations are required to stay in the cabin at Phantom Ranch).

Reserve campgrounds at recreation.gov.

Havasupai Indian Reservation

Cost:

Reservations for weeknights are $100 per person per night and weekends are $125 per person per night. The minimum reservation stay is three nights.

Reservations for Havasupai can be hard to come by, often selling within the first day, and even hours of the purchase window opening. Prior to making a reservation, create an account at HavasupaiReservations.com. When the reservation window opens (Feb. 1, 2019), reserve online.

Camping season extends February to November 2019. Visitors to Havasupai or Havasu Falls must make reservations prior to their visit.

Details:

According to HavasupaiReservations.com, reservations can only be made online and must be paid in full.

The person whose name is on the reservation must be present with a photo ID at the time for check-in. The check-in office is located in the Village of Supai.

With a reservation or permit, visitors can set up camp "anywhere within the campground area that is safe and respectful of the land and your fellow campers," according to the Havasupai website.

According to Wildland Trekking, guests can also reserve spots at the lodge in the Village of Supai.

The Narrows, Zion National Park

Cost:

Permits for the Narrows cost $15 for one to two people, $20 for three to seven people and $25 for 8–12 people.

Details:

Hiking the Narrows requires a Wilderness Permit, whether hiking it in one day or two, according to the National Park Service.

The window to make reservations opens on the fifth of each month at 10 a.m. MT and are for reservations for the following month. If there is still availability, these reservations can be made until 5 p.m. the day prior to the scheduled reservation.

According to the National Park Service, online reservations come with a $5 non-refundable fee. If guests can't get a reservation for the desired date, they can apply for the Last Minute Drawing which opens two to seven days prior to guests' desired reservation days.

Grand Teton National Park

Cost:

The entrance fee for the Grand Teton National park is $35 per vehicle and qualifies as a seven-day pass.

Details:

The national park requires a permit for all backcountry camping, according to recreation.gov.

A portion of the backcountry campsite reservations can be made online until May 15, according to recreation.gov, and permits must be used for the exact dates scheduled. If the scheduled party is late or leaves early, the permit is automatically canceled.

Lodging options are also available to park visitors.

Bryce Canyon National Park

Cost:

Campsites are $30 per night for RVs and $20 per night for tents. Each campsite is limited to 10 people, three tent and two vehicles. No more than six adults are permitted per campsite. (According to the National Park Service, Bryce Canyon's adult age begins at 16.)

Details:

Bryce Canyon holds the largest collection of hoodoos ("irregular columns of rock") on earth, according to recreation.gov.

Reservations for campsites aren't required at Bryce Canyon National Park, however, they are recommended. Fees for campsites are in addition to the park entrance fee, according to the National Park Service.

Bryce Canyon National Park prohibits hanging hammocks from trees, although free-standing hammocks are allowed.

Additional permits are required for special use, including weddings and scattering cremated remains. For special use permit inquiries, visit the National Park Service website.

Arches National Park

Cost:

The cost for a standard campsite is $25 per night, with a 10-person and 2-vehicle limit.

Details:

According to recreation.gov, Arches National Park holds over 2,000 natural stone archways. While reservations aren't required to camp, is much easier with a campsite reservation.

Courtesy Devon Dewey Delicate Arch at Arches National Park.

Between March 1 and Oct. 31, campsite reservations can be made up to 6 months prior to the scheduled stay, according to the National Park Service. During the winter months (Nov. 1 to Feb. 28), campsites are first-come, first serve.

The Devils Garden Campground is closed until March 1, because of a water leak, according to the National Park Service.

Reservations can be made online or over the phone up to four days prior to the desired stay.

The Fiery Furnace

Cost:

Prices range from $5 to $8 for children and $10 to $16 for adults depending on the hike route.

Details:

Reserving ranger-guided tours for the Fiery Furnace can be done online or by the phone. However, individual permits for the Fiery Furnace must be acquired in person at the Arches Visitor Center. The maximum group size for the Fiery Furnace is 10 people. No pets or children under the age of 5 are permitted.

Courtesy Devon Dewey Fiery Furnace at Arches National Park.

Canyonlands National Park

Cost:

Vehicle entrance fees are $30 for one vehicle with 15 occupants or less.

Camping at Islands in the Sky costs $15 per site per night and $20 for the Needles Campground.

Details: