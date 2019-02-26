SALT LAKE CITY — Jenna Bush Hager will soon join “The Today Show” for its fourth hour.

Hager will become a permanent co-host for the fourth hour along with Hoda Kotb, according to Today.com. “It feels humbling and I can’t believe it,” Hager said.

Hager said her father, former President George W. Bush, reached out to her after learning the news.

“My dad just wrote me three words, which made me weep. He said, ‘Very proud dad,’” Jenna said. She then jokes, “Which I’m like, what is there to be proud about? I’m just drinking wine in the morning!”

Flashback: Kathie Lee Gifford revealed three months ago that she would no longer work with Kotb during the fourth hour of the show, which I wrote about for the Deseret News. Hager filled in for Gifford during the fourth hour of the show in the past.

Hager on Tuesday celebrated Gifford.

“You have been such a role model and so generous with your time. ... You are beloved here in so many ways and if I can use some of your grace and have a half of what you’ve done, my life will be a very happy one.”

Gifford, who was on the show Tuesday, praised Hager right back.