LOGAN — Utah State women’s basketball (12-14, 7-8 Mountain West) opens a two-game road trip this week by taking on San Diego State (10-15, 5-9 MW) on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. MT on Steve Fisher Court at Viejas Arena.

Wednesday’s game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network. Radio coverage will be provided by 92.3 KBLU with Jaden Johnson on the call. Live stats and play-by-play information will be available through StatBroadcast, while updates will also be provided through the team's social media outlets. Links to each option will be available online prior to every game.

Utah State trails San Diego State, 5-6, in the all-time series, including a 56-54 loss in February. This season, SDSU averages 65 points per game, while shooting 40.2 percent (576-of-1,432) from the field, 33.4 percent (130-of-389) from behind the arc and 70.4 percent (343-of-487) at the free-throw line. Freshman guard Sophia Ramos leads three Aztecs averaging in double figures with 14 points per game, while sophomore Naje Murray averages 13.2 points per game and freshman guard Mallory Adams averages 12.1 points per game. Adams leads the team on the boards, averaging 8.7 rebounds per game, while Ramos leads in assists with 4.6 dimes per game.

Defensively, opponents are averaging 68 points against San Diego State while shooting 40.4 percent (611-of-1,513) from the floor, 32.4 percent (166-of-513) from long range and 72.3 percent (311-of-430) at the free-throw line. Redshirt junior center Zayn Dornstauder leads SDSU in blocks with 1.3 per game, while Murray leads in steals with 2.2 thefts per game.

Utah State averages 61.8 points per game while shooting 40.2 percent (619-of-1,540) from the field, 30.4 percent (134-of-441) from behind the 3-point line and 69.9 percent (235-of-336) at the free-throw line. Junior guard/forward Shannon Dufficy leads the team with a double-double average of 15.6 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Junior guard Eliza West leads in assists with 5.1 helpers per game.

Defensively, Utah State allows 60.2 points per game as opponents are shooting 38.2 percent (550-of-1,440) from the floor, 30.5 percent (145-of-475) from long range and 73.5 percent (321-of-437) at the free-throw line. Dufficy leads the Aggies in steals with 1.6 per game, while senior center Deja Mason leads in blocks with 1.3 per game.