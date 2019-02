BRIGHAM CITY — A 33-year-old man was hit and killed while crossing Main Street Tuesday morning.

About 6:40 a.m., Kelly Benson was crossing Main Street near 700 North in Brigham City when he was hit by a minivan, according to Brigham City police. The driver told investigators it was dark and he did not see Benson.

Neither speed nor impairment are believed to be factors, according to police.