SALT LAKE CITY — Entertainment Weekly recently interviewed 'N Sync legend Joey Fatone about his time on “The Masked Singer” as the Rabbit character.

Fatone, who was revealed to be the Rabbit on the show’s penultimate episode last week, talked about what it was like to be on the show and how he thought everyone knew who he was pretty early on during his tenure.

“Everybody correctly guessed me from day one. I just denied, denied, denied! I felt bad, I had to apologize to everybody who I lied to,” he said.

Fatone said he’d encourage other celebrities to get involved in the show.

“I’ve already had people say, ‘ah man, I would love to do that show.’ It’s interesting. It’s not for the faint for heart. It’s a lot of sweating. If you are claustrophobic, that’s probably not a costume you want to be in. Who knows what other costumes they’ll do. I do keep yelling at them that I want to be a judge, though. It looks like fun.”

Read the entire interview at Entertainment Weekly.

Finale: Fatone’s interview comes just a day before “The Masked Singer” finale episode, where we’ll learn the identities of the Bee, the Peacock and the Monster.

Peacock: As I’ve written about before, rumors suggest that Donny Osmond is the Peacock. The most recent clue from the Peacock might have drawn a clear connection to a 2014 Osmond song.

Bee: For a few weeks now, Twitter has been buzzing that the Bee is Gladys Knight because of her Grammy wins. Of course, it’s still unclear if this is true.

Monster: There’s some speculation that the Monster is T-Pain, CeeLo Green or Darius Rucker.

"The Masked Singer" finale airs Wednesday at 7 p.m. MT.