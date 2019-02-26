SALT LAKE CITY — A former Big 12 president has proposed an idea that he believes could bolster that conference along with major college football in the West.

Unfortunately for BYU, the proposal does not include the Cougars.

In this out-of-the-box plan, the Big 12 and Pac-12 would form a strategic alliance. Teams from the two Power 5 conferences would only play each other in nonconference action and the champions would meet for a championship game — rotating between the Rose Bowl and AT&T Stadium — at the end of the regular season.

If adopted, that would eliminate gimme wins over FCS schools while also ending rivalry games such as BYU-Utah and USC-Notre Dame.

Former Kansas State president Jon Wefald told Jon Wilner of The Mercury News that he was asked by West Virginia president Gordon Gee in 2017 to come up with ways to strengthen the Big 12. His first idea was to entice Arizona and Arizona State to join the conference, Wilner reported.

“I rather quickly dismissed that idea,” Wefald said.

Eventually, the Big 12-Pac-12 exclusivity proposal came about.

“This alliance of 22 universities from the Great Plains to the West Coast would provide the vital content of big-time football games that dovetail nicely with the new developing platforms of information,” Wefald wrote in the 11-page document he provided to Gee.

Gee reportedly called the proposal “brilliant,” but wouldn’t comment publicly about it.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the proposal wouldn’t work as-is.

“We can’t possibly play all our non-conference games against the Pac-12,” he told Wilner, “and they can’t do it against us.”

