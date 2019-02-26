SALT LAKE CITY — Passengers aboard an Amtrak train were stranded for more than 24 hours from Sunday into Tuesday before the train was towed to safety.

What happened: The train, which had 183 passengers on board with more than a dozen crew members, was headed to Los Angeles from Seattle when it came to a standstill in Oakridge, Oregon. A tree had fallen onto the train tracks and blocked the train from moving again.

The train was stuck for more than 24 hours from Sunday into Tuesday morning. but at 7:20 a.m. local time Tuesday, Union Pacific, which owns the rail lines, said that a locomotive began pulling the train to Eugene, according to The Oregonian.

Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari told CNN that no one was injured.

"Due to worsening conditions, area road closures and no viable way to safely transport passengers or crews via alternate transportation, Train 11 stopped in Oakridge, Oregon," he said. "We are actively working with Union Pacific to clear the right of way and get passengers off the train."

Amtrak tweeted during the incident that passengers would not be charged for food and water. The company said there was plenty of sustenance on board the train during the standstill.

We apologize for the confusion. Passengers on this Train are not being charged for food or water. We are doing everything in our power to make sure they are comfortable. — Amtrak (@Amtrak) February 26, 2019

Olivia Irvin, an Amtrak spokeswoman, told Fox News that debris and heavy snow had kept the train stuck on the tracks.

What next: The train was originally stuck about 45 miles southeast of Eugene, Oregon, according to the Oregonian.