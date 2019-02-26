With the end of the the college basketball regular season hurriedly approaching, teams are trying to make their case to be included among the 68-team NCAA tournament field.

That includes Utah State, which for weeks has been included among bracketology projections, though as a "first four out" candidate mainly to this point. That changed, though. In four major national bracket projections updated since last weekend, the Aggies currently make the tournament in three of them.

Utah State has its own opportunities to strengthen its resume this week, with both San Diego State and Nevada coming to Logan. Both games not only will have an impact on the Mountain West standings, but the Aggies' at-large hopes as well.

ESPN's latest bracketology has Utah State in the field, one of the last four in after spending a significant amount of time prior in the last four out category. The Aggies are dubbed as a No. 12 play-in seed with a First Four matchup against Seton Hall, with the winner moving on to face Iowa State.

Jerry Palm of CBS Sports also has Utah State playing in a First Four game, this time against Alabama and again as a No. 12 seed.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report gave the Aggies the biggest show support, putting Utah State as a No. 12 seed against No. 5 Mississippi State in the East Region, with a first-round game in San Jose, California.

USA Today is the only one of the four where Utah State doesn't make the field of 68, listed as among the first four out.

The NCAA tournament kicks off this year with First Four games on March 19-20 in Dayton, Ohio, followed by the tourney's first round beginning March 21.

In John Gasaway's latest Bubble Watch entry for ESPN, he keeps the Aggies in the "work to do" category: "Utah State might have seen its at-large life flash before its eyes, but Sam Merrill hit five 3s and scored 32 points as the Aggies won 78-71 in overtime at Boise State. A loss there would have gone in the books as a Quad 3 defeat — not fatal in and of itself, perhaps, but far from ideal at the end of February for a team trying to play its way into the bracket. Craig Smith's men now have a home game against San Diego State before they welcome Nevada to Logan for a potentially profile-transforming evening of basketball."

Utah State hosts San Diego State, the last team to beat the Aggies, Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. MST before No. 12 Nevada comes to the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

The women's bracket

ESPN's bracketology for the women's tournament currently includes BYU among the field, with the Cougars bumped up a spot this week to a No. 9 seed and a first-round matchup against No. 8 Michigan in the Chicago Region. BYU wraps up regular-season play this week with a pair of home games against San Francisco and Santa Clara.

The Utes, once bracketology regulars before a six-game losing streak knocked them out, are currently listed among the first four out in the women's projection. They'll have the chance to improve their resume with games at UCLA and USC this weekend prior to the Pac-12 tournament starting next week in Las Vegas.

And finally ...

The Utah Jazz assigned first-round draft pick guard Grayson Allen to the Salt Lake City Stars in time for him to play for the Stars against the Iowa Wolves on Monday night. He gave us this memorable dunk, with the assist from Naz Mitrou-Long.