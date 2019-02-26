SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Feb. 26.
The Supreme Court is hearing a major religion case on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.
The U.S. House will vote Tuesday on a new historic lands bill. Read more.
The Utah State Aggies head into huge week at home.Read more.
Is the American dream still attainable? We had a conversation with author Tim Carney. Read more.
Could sales taxes on services be delayed? Utah lawmakers spoke about phasing in changes. Read more.
A look at our education coverage:
- What do Utah elementary school closures mean for kids, communities?
- Some of Utah's brightest teens showcase skills during Sterling Scholar semifinals
- Utah House passes bill creating commissioner of apprenticeships position
- Utah House passes bill that would cover college tuition and fees for needy Utah students
- Utah K-12 education funding drops for first time in 7 years, report states
A look at our most-read stories:
- 'What you permit, you promote': Royals' GM sets example by talking with team about pornography's harms
- Jazz guard Ricky Rubio refuses to let business of NBA ruin love for Utah community: ‘It’s just who he is’
- Here's why a 2014 song from Donny Osmond may reveal the Peacock's identity on 'The Masked Singer'
- Dick Harmon: Defense the focus as BYU coaching staff prepares for spring football
News from the U.S. and world:
- Greece's invisible minority — the Macedonian Slavs | BBC News
- Cat bites the hand that feeds; Hospital bills $48,512 | NPR
- Vietnam summit hosts offer North Korea a model: Cozy up to the U.S. | The New York Times
- 2019 Is a sensitive year for China. Xi is nervous. | The New York Times