A cross, erected in memory of Fray Juan de Padilla, stands along US56 near Lyons, Kansas, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. The cross was a gift to the State of Kansas by the Knights of Columbus in 1950. Father Padilla traveled with Coronado and died a martyr's death in 1542. The Supreme Court this week will hear a case challenging a nearly 100-year-old, cross-shaped Maryland war memorial.

The Supreme Court is hearing a major religion case on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

The U.S. House will vote Tuesday on a new historic lands bill. Read more.

The Utah State Aggies head into huge week at home.Read more.

Is the American dream still attainable? We had a conversation with author Tim Carney. Read more.

Could sales taxes on services be delayed? Utah lawmakers spoke about phasing in changes. Read more.

  • Greece's invisible minority — the Macedonian Slavs | BBC News
  • Cat bites the hand that feeds; Hospital bills $48,512 | NPR
  • Vietnam summit hosts offer North Korea a model: Cozy up to the U.S. | The New York Times
  • 2019 Is a sensitive year for China. Xi is nervous. | The New York Times
