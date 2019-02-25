ST. GEORGE — No. 13 Dixie State softball wrapped up its opening weekend of Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play on Monday, sweeping a pair of games at Karl Brooks Field.

The Trailblazers (9-2, 3-1 RMAC) opened the day with an 11-0 win over Colorado Christian in five innings, avenging a tough loss to the Cougars on Sunday. DSU then wrapped up the day with a 9-1 triumph over Adams State in six innings. In all, Dixie State scored 20 runs and posted 18 RBI on 16 total hits.

Dixie State scored two runs on two hits in the bottom of the first against Colorado Christian to build an early 2-0 lead. Kasey Crawford opened the frame with a single up the middle, then moved to third when Jessica Gonzalez and Kori Gahn drew back-to-back walks. Two batters later, Bailey Gaffin drove a two-RBI single to left field to get DSU on the scoreboard.

After a scoreless second and third inning, the Trailblazers pushed the lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth. Taylor Godfrey drew a leadoff walk and later scored when Malory Eldredge pulled an RBI double down the right-field line.

DSU retired the CCU side in order in the top of the fifth, then went to work offensively in the bottom of the fifth. The home squad erupted for eight runs on four hits to end the game in five innings. Gahn drew a leadoff walk, and after Meagan Anders entered as a pinch runner, Riley Tyteca blasted a line-drive two-run home run to center field to push the lead to 5-0. Later, Godfrey plated a run with an RBI single and Brenna Cornwall drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 7-0. Then, with the bases still loaded, Gonzalez crushed a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-center field for a walk-off grand slam. The blast pushed the score to the final tally of 11-0.

Gaffin finished with a team-high two hits in the game, while Gonzalez led with a team-best four RBI after the grand slam. Carissa Burgess improved to 6-0 in the pitcher’s circle with a complete-game shutout and five strikeouts.

Dixie State jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Adams State. After the Trailblazers loaded the bases, Dani Bartholf drove a sacrifice fly to left field to open the scoring.

The Trailblazers added two more runs on two hits and one ASU error in the bottom of the fourth. Ashley Jones accounted for both runs with a pinch-hit two-RBI single through the left side to push the lead to 3-0.

Adams State broke up DSU’s shutout bid in the top of the sixth, using a walk and a pair of infield singles to cut the lead to 3-1.

Dixie State responded in the bottom of the sixth, using three hits and three ASU errors to push across the six runs needed to end the game in six innings. Gonzalez plated two runs with a single through the left side during the frame, while the highlight of the inning was a pinch-hit, walk-off double to left field by Gahn to push the score to the final tally of 9-1.

Eldredge posted the lone DSU multi-hit game with two hits, while Gonzalez, Gahn and Jones each finished with two RBI. Cambrie Hazel picked up the win in the circle with five strikeouts to improve to 3-1.

The Trailblazers will head to Grand Junction, Colorado, next weekend for their first road games of the season in a pivotal four-game RMAC series against No. 22 Colorado Mesa.