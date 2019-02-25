SAN FRANCISCO – Dixie State’s men’s golf team fell two spots to 10th place through two rounds of play at the 2019 Academy of Art Bay Area Invitational on Tuesday at the TPC Harding Park Golf Club.

The Trailblazers made their second loop around the course in 12-over 300 to post a two-round total of plus-23 599, which is 21 shots off the pace set by Concordia (OR) (280-298-578, +2). Sonoma State (287-293-580, +4) follows in second two strokes back, and Cal State East Bay (293-291-587, +8) is third through 36 holes.

Senior Nicklaus Britt (71-72) finished day two tied with two others for fourth place on the player leaderboard at minus-1 143, just two shots behind clubhouse leader Hayden Hui (70-71-141, -3) of UC San Diego. Britt rolled in a team-high five birdies in his second round on his way an even par 72.

Meanwhile, freshman Cobe Reck (75-72) matched DSU’s low round of the day as he fired a 72 with three birdies on his scorecard to join five other golfers tied for 21st at plus-3 147. Freshman Grant Wilson (80-77) follows in t-63rd place at plus-13 157 after he posted a 5-over 77 Tuesday, and freshman Noah Schone (80-79) stands in t-70th place at plus-15 159. Dixie State will be down a golfer heading into the final round, however, as sophomore Brock Nielson was disqualified due to a scorecard error.

Dixie State will wrap up tournament play in Tuesday’s final round, which begins at 10 a.m. MST.