SALT LAKE CITY — Should the age for buying tobacco be raised to 21 statewide?

That is a question lawmakers on the House Business and Labor Committee will tackle Tuesday.

HB324 proposes raising the minimum age for obtaining, possessing, using, providing or furnishing tobacco products, paraphernalia, and under certain circumstances, electronic smoking devices from 19 to 21 years of age.

Other issues expected to be discussed at the Statehouse during the day include:

The House Education Committee has on its agenda HB360, which enacts provisions related to monitoring and mitigating lead in drinking water in schools and child care centers.

The Senate Business and Labor Committee will consider job creation through SB196, which creates the Utah Works Program Act that would provide a state nonrefundable tax credit for investments by Utah Works funds in eligible businesses.

The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee will hear HB91, which calls for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food to conduct a study identifying and classifying private agricultural land across the state.

Here's what happened on Feb. 25, the 28th day of the 2019 session: