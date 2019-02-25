SANDY — A semitrailer struck a power pole in Sandy on Monday evening, causing "severe" traffic delays, police said.

The accident occurred at 8600 South and 1300 East and caused damage to the power pole, Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen said. Police believe the truck left the scene after the crash.

Power lines were interrupted, Nielsen said.

Traffic in the area was expected to be affected for at least two hours. Southbound and eastbound lanes in the area were closed to traffic, while one northbound and westbound lane remained open, Nielsen said.

He said the pole could take 8 to 10 hours to repair and asked drivers to avoid the area while crews work.

No injuries were reported in the incident.