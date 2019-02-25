OGDEN — For Davis junior Jake Sampson, it was a moment he won't soon forget, although it took him some time to fully celebrate the moment in his team's 62-61 overtime win over Westlake on Monday.

With time ticking down in overtime and the Darts trailing 61-60, Sampson was searching for an open look from 3-point range, although the defensive pressure dictated a move toward the lane. The 6-foot-2 guard was prepared for it, though, having practiced the exact running floater throughout the summer and into the season.

"It felt really good," Sampson said of the shot as it left his hand.

Sure enough the ball found the bottom of the net, giving Davis a 62-61 lead, but with 8.1 seconds left on the clock Sampson and his teammates had to put any celebration on hold and focus on the task at hand. Four timeouts preceded the Thunder's final try to take the win, although an open jumper from the wing saw the ball get wedged between the rim and the backboard as the final buzzer sounded.

Then it was time to celebrate in earnest, with Sampson taking time to reflect on the moment that just happened.

"That will be in my memories forever," Sampson said.

The circumstances leading up to Sampson's game-winner were intense.

Both teams battled back-and-forth throughout the game, with neither side enjoying more than a two-point lead throughout the fourth quarter until Davis forward Tyson Garff tied things up at 53-53 to extend the game another five minutes. For the game Garff led all scorers with 27 points, which is the type of line that is somewhat typical for him, according to Davis coach Chad Sims.

"Tyson Garff is a really good basketball player and when he plays well our team usually plays well," Sims said. "He's a two-year starter for us. We're counting on him to make plays, so I'm proud of him. He did a great job."

Chipping in 16 points for Davis was Brendon Redford, with Sampson adding eight. Westlake was led by Tredyn Christensen and his team-high 24 points, with Cooper Mattson adding 16.

The game was all Davis through the first quarter, with the Darts capitalizing on some solid defense en route to an early 14-4 lead entering the second quarter. That second quarter saw Westlake wake up, however, and outscore Davis 22-9 for a 26-23 lead at the break.

The teams traded buckets throughout much of the third quarter before Davis closed with a 7-1 run to take a 42-41 lead into a tightly-contested fourth.

"We knew it was going to be a fun game and Westlake is dang good," Sims said. "That region is tough and Coach (Nate) Carling does such a good job. We knew it was going to come down to the wire. We didn't know it would come down to overtime, but I'm just proud of our guys and the way they competed."