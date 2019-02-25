SALT LAKE CITY — Two men and a woman accused of robbing a Park City bank during a multi-state crime spree are facing federal charges.

The trio — Matthew Anthony Fanelli, 30, from El Salvador; Jose Lopez Jovel, 31, and Cynthia Sena, 18, both believed to be from Albequerque —were charged Monday with armed bank robbery and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to court documents.

On Friday, Fanelli and Jovel entered Wells Fargo Bank, 6480 N. State Road 224. Jovel got in line while Fanelli went up to a counter and pulled cash out of his pocket. Witnesses said Fanelli then pulled out a gun and told the teller "he wanted all the cash and did not want any dye packs," the criminal complaint states. The teller gave him $2,000 and the men left.

After the incident, a black Cadillac was seen leaving the area, according to the complaint. When investigators looked up the license plate number of the car, they found it was out of Denver and its owner had been shot to death.

Earlier Friday, the three were linked to an armed store robbery in Cheyenne, Wyoming, police said.

A Wells Fargo employee who saw news coverage of the robbery told police she saw Sena before the robbery looking around the lobby of the bank. Sena had told the employee she lost her purse and left the bank after the employee told her no purse had been found, investigators said.

Fanelli and Jovel were arrested Saturday in Oregon. Before his arrest, Fanelli led officers on a high-speed chase and fired at them, investigators said.

According to the complaint, Sena parted ways with the men before they were arrested and asked her mom to call the FBI. She told agents that she was with the men during the carjacking and fatal shooting in Denver, the complaint states.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Utah is participating in the other states' investigation, according to a news release from the court. Authorities in Utah will work with other states to decide whether Fanelli, Jovel and/or Sena will be brought to Utah to appear on the charges.

Federal warrants were issued for their arrests.