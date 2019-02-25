SALT LAKE CITY — Ryan and Kelly from "The Office" had a bit of a reunion on Sunday night during the Academy Awards.

"The Office" co-stars Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak visited the Oscars' after party on Sunday night. Kaling shared a video of herself and Novak riding in a car over to the after-party, according to E! News.

"Happy Oscars, everyone. I'm in the car on the way to several parties tonight with my good friend," she said.

"You told me this was Grammys stuff," Novak said.

Kaling replied, "Why would we be going to the Grammys?"

"I don't know, why am I going to the Oscars?" Novak asked.

The experience drew comparisons to "The Office" from Popsugar, which said Novak and Kaling “teased each other like Kelly and Ryan.”

Fans of Novak and Kaling celebrated the two appearing together, according to People magazine. Fans said they wanted to see Ryan and Kelly together again.

Back in December, "The Office" fans were treated to a reunion photo, which included Jenna Fischer (Pam), Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Angela Kinsey (Angela), Ed Helms (Andy), Creed Bratton (Creed), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Paul Lieberstein (Toby), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Phyllis Smith (Phyllis) and Oscar Nunez (Oscar).

Ryan and Kelly (Kaling and Novak) were absent from the photo.