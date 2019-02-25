SALT LAKE CITY — One of the classic locations in “Fortnite” might be on its way out.

Multiple gamers and video game writers have indicated that the area of Wailing Woods — located in the northeast section of the map — is starting to rot out, according to ComicBook.com.

Photos from gamers show that the massive amount of trees near Wailing Woods have begun to decay and dry out, signaling a change ahead of “Fortnite” season 8, which kicks off this week.

See the photos below:

The grass in Wailing Woods is starting to fade #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/5kKIY9qljy — Fortnite News | LootLake.net (@LootLakeBR) February 24, 2019

Wailing Woods - Before & After.



LEFT is BEFORE & RIGHT is AFTER



reposted. i made a mistake. pic.twitter.com/n08I6KCwdR — SiegeFNLeaks // Fortnite News & Leaks (@SiegeFNLeaks) February 24, 2019

*NEWS* WAILING WOODS IS DRYING EVERY SINGLE DAY! pic.twitter.com/GcbfunxTPa — Cross - Fortnite News (@iRealCross) February 25, 2019

Wailing Woods’ demise aligns with a previous “Fortnite” fan theory that the location will disappear like previous areas on the map.

A separate video from a “Fortnite” leaks account shows what they believe to be the location after season 8 begins:

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1096549232910176257

More evidence: Donald Mustard, the creative director of “Fortnite” who has teased hints about the game in the past, changed his location on Twitter to Wailing Woods, another nod to the classic location.

Prisoner: As I wrote about for the Deseret News, one of the major hints that “Fortnite” will be changing things up comes from the character the Prisoner. The unlockable character was shown in loading screens — little displays that appear while you’re waiting for the game to load — watching over Wailing Woods. In fact, gamers had to travel into Wailing Woods while using the character skin to unlock its final stage.

The Prisoner’s body is made with veins of fire, which could be indication that he will burn the forest down in the new season.

Read more: How to get 'Fortnite' season 8 battle pass for free

'Fortnite' is teasing season 8 already. Here's what we know so far