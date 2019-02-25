SALT LAKE CITY — A man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to sexual exploitation of children after prosecutors say he obtained sexually explicit photos from two Utah stepbrothers, ages 8 and 10, in exchange for gift cards.

Nikko Adolfo Perez, 26, of Atwater, California, also pleaded guilty to coercion and enticement of a minor, and receipt and distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

In June, a Utah woman contacted police when she became concerned that a man was exploiting her 10-year-old son over various social media apps, according to the criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

The woman allegedly found messages between Perez, who used the username "captainamerica272018," and her son. In the messages, Perez offered the boy Google Play cards in exchange for explicit photos of him and his stepbrother, the complaint says.

The mother saw that the boy had sent photos to the man, but the photos were not still visible. After the woman contacted Salt Lake police, a detective requested that Facebook, the parent company of Instagram, preserve the contents of Perez's Instagram account.

Investigators learned that Perez sent the boys Google Play cards several times after receiving images and videos from them, the complaint states.

In one instance, Perez asked them how old they were, investigators said. They responded that they were ages 15 and 13, police said, after which Perez said, "Nah no way tell me your real age I like young boys," according to the complaint.

The boy then said they were 10 and 12, the complaint says, and Perez allegedly responded with, "Cool."

While serving a search warrant on Perez's Facebook account and a computer at his home, they found pornographic images of children, the complaint says.

In his plea agreement, Perez admitted to using other apps, including Skype, Kik, Discord, Snapchat and LiveMe to talk to between 50 and 100 other children and sometimes sent images he solicited from them to other people, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

Perez faces at least 15 years and up to 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor; at least 10 years and up to life in prison for coercion and enticement; and five to 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. He also faces a potential $250,000 fine and a lifetime term of supervised release, the release states.

His sentencing is scheduled for May 20.