OGDEN — Pleasant Grove led from start to finish in an 80-57 first-round win over Weber on Monday.

The opening tip was controlled by Pleasant Grove, which then tossed the ball to 7-foot-4 senior center Matt Van Komen who took a step and slam-dunked his first basket of the game. The Vikings never lost the lead and kept the pressure on.

Defense is the name of the game for Pleasant Grove as its head coach, Randy McAllister, has instructed and taught his players to transition from tough D into a successful quick offense.

With two treys and four field goals from Van Komen and two more from backup center Derek Church, the Vikings cruised into the first-period break with an 18-11 advantage. The Warriors' center, 6-7 Max Triplett, had a great opening-period effort, scoring nine of his team's 11 points.

The second period had Pleasant Grove hold the Warriors to nine points while the Vikings drained 24 points on four treys and six field goals. At the half, the Vikings were up 42-20.

The third period is when Weber senior guard Hudson Schenck began to connect his shots as he scored nine of his game-high 22 points, helping Weber to score 14 points as the Warriors' D had some good results holding the Vikings to only 15 points.

During the last period, Weber, in order to catch up, started fouling the Vikings. Schenck scored 10 more points during this period, but both teams hit 23 points apiece with nine of Pleasant Grove's coming from the charity stripe. Weber played a great comeback game but fell short, with the Vikings leaving the floor with an 80-57 opening-round win.

Schenck had the high score on the floor witn 22 points. Triplett had 12 points for Weber.

Pleasant Grove had four players scoring in double figures, with senior guard Kawika Akina and Van Komen sharing 16 points each and Van Komen also grabbing 10 rebounds. Junior guard Kael Mikkelsen added 12 points and Tyler Fairbanks threw in 11.

The Vikings will play Herriman High on Wednesday evening beginning at 7:30 pm in the quarterfinals.