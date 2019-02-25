OGDEN — A man was charged Monday with raping and impregnating a 14-year-old girl nearly four years ago.

Shaun Michael Fornoff, 33, is charged in 2nd District Court with rape, a first-degree felony, and forcible sex abuse, a second-degree felony.

A girl, who was 14 at the time, recently told police that when Fornoff was 30 and living in Riverdale, he raped her in August of 2015, according to charging documents. In May 2016, the girl gave birth to a child and claimed she became pregnant by a boy her own age, the charges state.

But in January of 2018, the girl contacted the Division of Child and Family Services and stated that while she did not want to talk about it before because "it was too difficult," she has now "come to terms with what happened" and "wanted to tell the truth," according to charging documents.

Investigators collected DNA from the baby, the mother and from Fornoff, who was located by the Weber Morgan Strike Force during a drug distribution investigation, the charges state. Test results showed the probability of Fornoff being the father at 99.99 percent, according to court documents.

Since that test, investigators believe Fornoff went to Oregon and his whereabouts where unknown as of Monday.