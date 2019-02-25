SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man already facing child pornography charges in one case was charged on Monday with downloading more child porn while awaiting trial.

Thomas Norton, 24, is charged in 3rd District Court with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony. He was previously charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for offenses that happened in 2017.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant on Norton's home on Feb. 19 after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

"A digital camera containing an SD card was found in a bedroom in the residence," according to charging documents. "When Thomas Norton was informed the items of evidence seized would be processed in a forensic lab, he turned pale and laid down on the couch."

The charges further state: "On the SD card inside the digital camera are images and videos taken of a cellphone displaying child pornography. The SD card contained images of Thomas Norton on his LDS mission interspersed with the images of child pornography. Agents also found images of child pornography on a laptop in the residence."

Prosecutors have requested Norton be held without bail.

"These crimes were committed while Thomas Charles Norton was on pretrial release for prior felony offenses," they noted in charging documents.