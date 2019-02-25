OGDEN — A coach never really knows how his players will handle the pressure of the state tournament until they’re actually thrust into that situation.

For Riverton coach Skyler Wilson, the results were mixed on Monday during the opening round of the 6A state tournament. The defense was solid throughout, but it took Riverton’s offense a couple quarters to finally settle in. Once that happened, though, Riverton took control and never looked back on its way to the 64-54 win over Cyprus at Weber State.

“We came out in the game and sometimes the big arena and kids just kind of see the things they shouldn’t see, and our execution wasn’t good in the first half,” said Wilson. “We got back to that in our halftime talk, and our kids really executed in the second half.”

Riverton shot 59 percent from the field in the second half and 93 percent from the line as it secured the school’s first playoff win since 2012.

“We haven’t won a state tournament game in a long time, it’s been quite a few years. I haven’t won one myself since I’ve been here in five years, and our guys were really motivated about that,” said Wilson.

Dayne McDonald led the way for Riverton with 17 points, with Tristyn Hymas pounding it inside for 11 points.

Underdog Cyprus came out with a ton of energy in the first half, and Wilson said his team had to dig deep to match it.

“They did a great job coming out. Tre (Smith) does a great job. I have a lot of respect for him, and they were really well-prepared,” said Wilson. “I thought that energy was big for them early, it was kind of sending a message that ‘We know we’re from Region 2, but we’re a good team too and we belong here.’ And they absolutely do.”

In the second half, though, Riverton started to dictate the tone of the game. It scored the first eight points in the third quarter to open up its largest lead at 32-19.

The efficiency continued throughout the quarter as Riverton scored on eight straight possessions during one stretch to take a 45-34 lead into the fourth quarter. Riverton needed all of those buckets, too, because Cyprus matched the ‘Wolves for much of the third.

Aided by a 3-pointer from Pablo Torres and then back-to-back 3s by Tayven Aloi, Cyprus stayed within striking distance in the third quarter despite Riverton’s efficiency. Aloi finished with 18 points to lead all scorers.

Cyprus continued to chip away at the lead in the fourth, cutting it to 53-49 after a 5-0 run at the 1:50 mark of the fourth quarter.

Riverton made sure the lead didn’t dip further as it finished the fourth quarter making 11 of 12 free throws.

“We have not been great from the free-throw line this season so I think tonight was our best free-throw night of the year,” said Wilson.

With the win, Riverton advances to Wednesday’s quarterfinals and will face Fremont at 5:50 p.m.