Which side of history will Sens. Lee and Romney and Rep. Stewart be a part of: A defender of the Constitution or a defender of Trump and his violation of the Constitution?

When these senators and representative were elected, they took an oath to “solemnly swear that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without mental reservation or purpose of evasion, and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I’m about to enter. So help me God.”

While swearing to uphold the Constitution of the United States, they swore to uphold Article 1, Section 9, Clause 7, which states “No money shall be drawn from the Treasury but in Consequence of Appropriations made by law.”

Trump declared a “national emergency” to allocate funds, previously appropriated by Congress but not allocated to build a border wall.

I would like to know whether my elected officials support the “national emergency” or do they support their sworn oath to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States”?

It shouldn’t be a hard decision, but my hope is you’ll continue to honor your sworn oath “without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion.”

Mike Waggoner

North Salt Lake