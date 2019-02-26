Every year for as long as I can remember, the Legislature attempts to pass a hate-crime bill, for what reason? We have the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, which in my opinion cover all forms of crimes against persons and groups, in what we commonly call the equal protection clause of the Constitution, and the Declaration of Independence, which clearly states "all men are created equal, and are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness."

Are we not all humans, and are not all crimes applied with the same thoughtless malice? Do we really have to divide into groups of men and women, cultures and religions versus each other and races and sexual preferences?

The wisdom of our inspired founders and documents is that we are all equal under the law, no exceptions. There was no talk in those documents of protected classes of people or persons.

Art Van Tielen

Murray