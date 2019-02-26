I attended my first professional rugby match at the Utah Warriors' home opener. It was a fascinating game to watch and the athleticism on display was impressive. I noticed this morning there is no coverage of the game in the Deseret News. There are only nine teams in Major League Rugby, and I would say Utah is fortunate to have one of those teams here in our state. I would encourage the Deseret News to do more to cover the Utah Warriors so people can get to know this exciting sport.

Greg Livermore

Kaysville