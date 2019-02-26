According to Chris Stewart, socialism is the great enemy of America. Yet socialism is thriving in America in the form of free public education for all, grades K- 12.

From the earliest days of our country, everyone agreed than an educated populace was critical to the future of America. It doesn’t matter if you are the child of the poorest of the poor or the richest of the rich, you can get a taxpayer funded K-12 education. And what is the result? Disaster, catastrophe? No, the practice made America the most successful country in the world.

If we were to chuck free education for all, every family in Utah would face a bill of approximately $7,000 per child every year. For a family with five children, that would be a bill of $35,000 per year. Instead of facing the fact that free public education is a perfect example of working socialism, people say, “Oh no, that’s different.” No, it’s not. If you want to bash socialism, you can look to the corrupt government of Venezuela, but if you want to praise socialism, you don’t need to look to Scandinavia. Just look here at home.

Public education isn’t perfect, especially here in Utah, where we spend the least per pupil of any state. But socialized education surely has worked well over the long haul to make America great, and I don’t see anyone seriously suggesting we should abandon free education in favor of for-profit education.

Michele Easter

Bountiful