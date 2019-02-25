SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Stallions' second home game has been "flexed" into the prime-time slot.

The Stallions will host the undefeated Orlando Apollos this Saturday at 6 p.m. MST at Rice-Eccles Stadium, moving back four hours from the original start time, the Alliance of American Football announced Monday.

The game will now be televised on NFL Network instead of Bleacher Report Live.

The league's other game that day — San Diego Fleet at Memphis Express — will now start at 2 p.m.

The Stallions are coming off a 23-15 win over the Arizona Hotshots in Salt Lake's first-ever home game.