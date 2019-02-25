OGDEN — Fremont leading scorer Dallin Hall didn't make his typical impression on the stat sheet during the first half of Monday's first round game versus Lone Peak, but that changed in earnest during the second. The result was a big 64-53 win for the Silver Wolves, a team that came into the tournament poised to make some noise.

Hall came alive at the outset of the second half, scoring all 16 of Fremont's points in the third quarter before finishing with 25 points, of which 21 were scored in the game's final 16 minutes.

"I didn't even have to tell him, he just said that he had to be more aggressive and look for his shot," said Fremont coach Corey Melaney of Hall's second-half surge. "He's such an unselfish player that he really could score a lot more, even though he averages (21 points per game). But yeah, we needed him to step up and shoot the ball."

Hall did his second half work, carrying three fouls for most of the third quarter and four fouls for the game's final nine minutes and 38 seconds. Melaney managed to sub his star player out once, although it was only for the final 5.3 seconds of the third quarter.

For Melaney, he knew Hall was capable of playing through it, with Hall careful to wade his way through effectively.

"I just tried to play a little more in control, and find my teammates when they were open," Hall said of his mentality after picking up his fourth foul.

Hall's teammates stepped up when Hall looked for them and throughout, with both Calvin Peterson and Tige Voorhees scoring 10 points apiece and Mitch Stratford adding nine. Hall and his teammates also worked effectively to nullify Lone Peak's considerable size advantage by hitting nine 3-pointers to Lone Peak's two while matching its 10 offensive rebounds.

"These other guys are really capable scorers," Melaney said, pointing out the defensive work of Baylor Harrop, specifically. "We're pretty athletic and we work hard on rebounding and positioning every day."

The fourth quarter saw Fremont at its best defensively, holding the Knights to just eight points while scoring 19 to win by a relatively comfortable margin. A key moment in the fourth came with the Silver Wolves running just over a minute and a half of clock while up 56-50 with just over a minute remaining.

"It was just something that happened," Melaney said of his team effectively running time off the clock. "We wanted to space it a little bit and then attack, and it just worked out that we were able to burn a little clock."

With the win Fremont advances to the quarterfinals, a spot it hasn't been in for some time, although players and coaches expected as much.

"This is awesome for us, but we really believed all year that we can make it," Hall said. "So it's no surprise, but it's a great feeling to move on to the next round and hopefully we can keep it going."