SALT LAKE CITY — A cruise ship centered around “The Golden Girls” is poised to set sail in 2020.

The Golden Girls At Sea experience will leave from Miami on Feb. 24, 2020. The ship will stop at Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

Miami holds significance for the show since that’s where main characters Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sophia all lived, CNN reports.

The ship will include a “Golden Girls” bar crawl, a fancy dress party and dinner, a bingo night and a karaoke party.

This undated file photo shows cast members of the television series "The Golden Girls" posing for a photo, clockwise from left: Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, Betty White and Estelle Getty.

The party will occur at a place called the Rusty Anchor, which is where Blanche met men on the show.

The ship, which comes from the event company Flip Phone Events, will have a 2,170-person occupancy.

Tickets will cost around $1,000 per person for a standard room. Deluxe rooms with a balcony will cost $1,2000.

Cheesecake will be included with the package, as well as a full menu and nightly entertainment, according to Fox News.

More: Back in October, Funko released a new “Golden Girls” cereal, which cost $7.99 per box, which I wrote about for the Deseret News.