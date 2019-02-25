1 of 3
Eric Risberg, Associated Press
Justin Denison, SVP of Mobile Product Development, talks about the new Samsung Galaxy Fold smartphone during an event Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
SALT LAKE CITY — Samsung unveiled its new foldable phone during a recent event, and now the company has released a video that offers a deeper look into the tech device.

A four-minute video from Samsung offers the first glimpse at the Galaxy Fold used in real-life. The video shows what sounds the phone makes and shows what it's like for the phone to take photos and slide through different apps. The video includes close-up shots of the phone's front and sides, too.

As The Verge notes, "the lighting conditions in the video are a lot better than Samsung's press event last week, so you really get a better idea of how the Galaxy Fold works in both phone and tablet modes."

Watch the video below.

Bigger picture: Samsung's new foldable joins a growing trend among tech companies to release foldable devices. Other companies like Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomihave all teased the idea of a foldable phone in recent months. There's even some speculation Apple could be joining the foldable phone movement.

Details: The new Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 and be available starting on April 26.

