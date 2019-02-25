SALT LAKE CITY — Samsung unveiled its new foldable phone during a recent event, and now the company has released a video that offers a deeper look into the tech device.

A four-minute video from Samsung offers the first glimpse at the Galaxy Fold used in real-life. The video shows what sounds the phone makes and shows what it's like for the phone to take photos and slide through different apps. The video includes close-up shots of the phone's front and sides, too.

As The Verge notes, "the lighting conditions in the video are a lot better than Samsung's press event last week, so you really get a better idea of how the Galaxy Fold works in both phone and tablet modes."

Watch the video below.

Bigger picture: Samsung's new foldable joins a growing trend among tech companies to release foldable devices. Other companies like Huawei, Oppo and Xiaomihave all teased the idea of a foldable phone in recent months. There's even some speculation Apple could be joining the foldable phone movement.

Details: The new Galaxy Fold will cost $1,980 and be available starting on April 26.