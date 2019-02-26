SALT LAKE CITY — A new TV spot for “Captain Marvel” aired Sunday night during the 91st Academy Awards.

The trailer showed some previously unseen clips from the upcoming Marvel film. And it actually includes a relatively heavily spoiler for the film.

Watch the new trailer below.

Sneaky shot: A brief shot in the trailer shows Annette Bening dressed up in a full StarForce uniform, which could hint at the role she plays in the film, according to ComicBookMovie.com.

Flashback: Bening revealed on “The Late Show” that she would be playing a “god-like entity,” which will probably be the Supreme Intelligence, a major character from the comics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I play the Supreme Intelligence, who is a god-like entity. The leader of the Kree people," she revealed. "The artificial intelligence, which consists of the great intellects of the Kree people for the last million years."

Bigger picture: This could mean some big things will unfold in “Captain Marvel.”