SALT LAKE CITY — A new TV spot for “Captain Marvel” aired Sunday night during the 91st Academy Awards.
The trailer showed some previously unseen clips from the upcoming Marvel film. And it actually includes a relatively heavily spoiler for the film.
Watch the new trailer below.
Sneaky shot: A brief shot in the trailer shows Annette Bening dressed up in a full StarForce uniform, which could hint at the role she plays in the film, according to ComicBookMovie.com.
Flashback: Bening revealed on “The Late Show” that she would be playing a “god-like entity,” which will probably be the Supreme Intelligence, a major character from the comics, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- "I play the Supreme Intelligence, who is a god-like entity. The leader of the Kree people," she revealed. "The artificial intelligence, which consists of the great intellects of the Kree people for the last million years."
Bigger picture: This could mean some big things will unfold in “Captain Marvel.”
- “As you can see, it's now been confirmed that Annette Bening is indeed playing Carol Danvers' mother, and it seems as if the Supreme Intelligence will read the hero's mind to take on that appearance,” the website reported
- Though this isn’t a major spoiler, it does raise some flags for comic book fans, who may wonder what role Danvers’ mother will play in the upcoming film, according to ComicBookMovie.com.