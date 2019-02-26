SALT LAKE CITY — Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said this week another "Avengers: Endgame" trailer is on the way.

Feige told ComicBook.com at a press event for "Captain Marvel" that fans will see a new "Endgame" trailer "before (the movie) is released."

Feige didn't reveal when the trailer would drop, however.

Bigger picture: Feige said Marvel has plans for the upcoming slate of films for the next five or six years. But the company doesn't plan on revealing any details about those movies anytime soon.

"I don't think we'll be announcing five or six years, but we know sort of where we want to head in the next five or six years," Feige told ComicBook.com. "As we've been doing for years, aren't going to announce anything post 'Avengers: Endgame' or 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' until post 'Endgame' and 'Spider-Man.'"

When?: Back in January, producers for the Academy Awards attempted to line up as many "Avengers" stars as possible for a segment, according to our report. Rumors suggested Disney would drop a new trailer for "Endgame" during the Oscars. That didn't happen.