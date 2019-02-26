SALT LAKE CITY — “The Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon just shared the final clues you need ahead of the show’s finale on Wednesday.

Cannon, who doesn’t know anything about the identities of the masked competitors, said there are two important clues to watch out for when you’re trying to guess who the singers are.

“The song choices and the actual mask,” Cannon told CountryLiving.com. “If you pay close attention to the songs that people are singing and then why they chose the costume that they chose, I think that those are some of the biggest clues that sometimes people just overlook.”

However, Cannon said he’s still unsure who the masked singers are.

“The other singers don’t even know who the other singers are,” he explains. “Everyone’s kind of ushered through security and tents that separate everyone. It’s pretty intense.”

Finale: “The Masked Singer” will have its finale this Wednesday night. We’re still unsure who is singing as the Bee, the Monster and the Peacock.

Rumors: However, predictions and theories heavily suggest that the Bee is Gladys Knight (though that may have been debunked now) and that the Peacock is Donny Osmond (you can read why here, here and here). The Monster is believed to be T-Pain.